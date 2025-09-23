Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Strategic Shift Amid Waning International Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the U.S. and addresses the UN, seeking continued support against Russia. As international backing wanes, Ukraine pivots to self-reliance, focusing on military strategies while addressing skepticism about future progress. Sanctions on Russia are sought but remain uncertain, while domestic uncertainty and shifting strategies prevail.

Updated: 23-09-2025 11:32 IST
Ukraine Seeks Strategic Shift Amid Waning International Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine plans to secure more support from global allies at the United Nations and during meetings with Donald Trump, amid dwindling international backing. Despite comprehensive diplomacy, Ukraine faces challenges in persuading Trump to enforce new sanctions on Russia.

Public sentiment in Ukraine is marked by uncertainty as only 18% believe the conflict with Russia will conclude this year. The shifting dynamics in international diplomacy highlight a strategic pivot in Ukraine, emphasizing increased self-reliance and refined military strategies, including targeted drone strikes on Russian resources.

As the geopolitical scene evolves, Ukraine remains steadfast in opposing Russia's territorial claims. Zelenskiy's strategic diplomacy marks a less fraught visit to the U.S. with pragmatic goals and continued reliance on U.S. military support as they navigate complex global alliances and domestic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

