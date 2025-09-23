Power Surge: Andhra Pradesh's Energy Expansion
The energy sector in Andhra Pradesh is experiencing a surge, with power usage up by six to eight percent. The state is acting swiftly to address future demands with ongoing infrastructural projects, including the construction of sub-stations and investment in clean energy initiatives, supported by governmental policy.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's power usage has spiked by six to eight percent, prompting action from Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar. Speaking at the Legislative Council, he highlighted the ongoing infrastructural efforts to meet future domestic, business, and industrial energy needs.
The minister revealed that 375 electric sub-stations currently serve the state, with 68 additional construction projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in progress. These include 14 new substations aimed at resolving low voltage issues and 63 more sanctioned since the NDA alliance came to power.
Kumar emphasized the state's commitment to uninterrupted industrial power supply and noted investor interest in integrated clean energy, facilitated by supportive industrial policy measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
