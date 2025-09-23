Punjab Railway Expansion and GST Reforms: Vaishnaw's Vision for Progress

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the development of an 18 km Rajpura-Mohali railway line in Punjab, with an investment of Rs 443 crore. Additionally, a new Vande Bharat train route will enhance connectivity between Firozpur Cantt, Bhatinda, Patiala, and Delhi, reflecting the government's commitment to improving regional transport infrastructure. Vaishnaw acknowledged the remarkable increase in railway investment in Punjab, which soared from Rs 225 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 5,421 crore, and credited MoS Ravneet Bittu for the project's fruition.

On another note, Minister Vaishnaw criticized opposition parties for their stance against GST reforms. Highlighting a reduction in household item taxes post-GST implementation, he condemned the previous 'tax terror' under the UPA regime. The GST's unified tax structure has reportedly simplified business for industries and MSMEs, leading to widespread acceptance and subsequent next-generation reforms.

At a press conference in Delhi, Vaishnaw emphasized lowered tax rates on essential goods like cement, sanitary pads, and footwear, compared to the UPA era. "Opposition critics are dissatisfied despite tangible progress under current leadership," Vaishnaw argued, thanking PM Modi and the Finance Minister for their roles in these reforms.

