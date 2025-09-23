Left Menu

Punjab Railway Expansion and GST Reforms: Vaishnaw's Vision for Progress

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled plans for a Rajpura-Mohali railway line in Punjab and a new Vande Bharat train. He highlighted the surge in railway investment and defended GST reforms, citing reduced taxes and economic growth. Vaishnaw praised PM Modi and Finance Minister for pivotal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:02 IST
Punjab Railway Expansion and GST Reforms: Vaishnaw's Vision for Progress
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mos Ravneet Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the development of an 18 km Rajpura-Mohali railway line in Punjab, with an investment of Rs 443 crore. Additionally, a new Vande Bharat train route will enhance connectivity between Firozpur Cantt, Bhatinda, Patiala, and Delhi, reflecting the government's commitment to improving regional transport infrastructure. Vaishnaw acknowledged the remarkable increase in railway investment in Punjab, which soared from Rs 225 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 5,421 crore, and credited MoS Ravneet Bittu for the project's fruition.

On another note, Minister Vaishnaw criticized opposition parties for their stance against GST reforms. Highlighting a reduction in household item taxes post-GST implementation, he condemned the previous 'tax terror' under the UPA regime. The GST's unified tax structure has reportedly simplified business for industries and MSMEs, leading to widespread acceptance and subsequent next-generation reforms.

At a press conference in Delhi, Vaishnaw emphasized lowered tax rates on essential goods like cement, sanitary pads, and footwear, compared to the UPA era. "Opposition critics are dissatisfied despite tangible progress under current leadership," Vaishnaw argued, thanking PM Modi and the Finance Minister for their roles in these reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

 India
2
Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

 India
3
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
4
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025