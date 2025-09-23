Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Championing Ayurveda and Reduced GST Rates

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated National Ayurveda Day by praising the state's achievements in Ayurveda and urging healthy living. He also highlighted the benefits of reduced GST rates, promoting local products for economic empowerment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt wishes to the state's residents on National Ayurveda Day. In a tribute to Lord Dhanvantari, Dhami emphasized that Ayurveda is not merely an ancient Indian tradition but a holistic approach to life, advocating health and well-being across generations.

Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's extraordinary strides in the field of AYUSH and Ayurveda. Thanks to the government's ongoing efforts and initiatives, countless citizens have reaped the benefits of Ayurveda. To further its outreach, the state is investing in new Ayurvedic healthcare facilities and bolstering research and training programs, according to an official release. Dhami asserted that the scientific practices of Ayurveda and Yoga are crucial for the creation of a healthier, disease-free society.

Additionally, the Chief Minister encouraged citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle, integrating Ayurvedic principles into everyday life. On Monday, Dhami attended the 'GST Savings Festival' in Premnagar, Dehradun, focusing on public awareness regarding nationwide GST rate reductions. He engaged with local traders, gathering insights on the new GST slabs, and urged them to inform the public about these reduced rates.

During his visit to various establishments, Dhami received feedback from shopkeepers and encouraged retailers to give precedence to indigenous products, bolstering both local communities and the national economy. He addressed citizens about the 'Next Generation GST' rates, underscoring that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, GST slabs on essential goods and services have been lowered to alleviate the economic burden on households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

