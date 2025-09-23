Left Menu

Challenging Horizons: Germany's Economic Outlook Dims

The OECD downgraded Germany's economic outlook, projecting marginal growth in the coming years due to weak global demand and high energy costs. In contrast, the euro zone's forecast was slightly upgraded. Trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties loom, though easier credit conditions offer a silver lining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:37 IST
Challenging Horizons: Germany's Economic Outlook Dims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) revised its economic outlook for Germany, signaling challenges ahead. While Germany faces stagnation, the euro zone economy shows a glimmer of hope for this year.

OECD forecasts reveal Germany's GDP may grow by just 0.3% in 2025 and 1.1% in 2026, a downward revision of 0.1 percentage points each year. After consecutive years of slowdown, Germany grapples with weak global demand, soaring energy costs, and dwindling industrial output. Meanwhile, the euro zone's GDP is expected to grow by 1.2% in 2025, up by 0.2 percentage points from prior estimates.

Looking at next year, the OECD projects a 1.0% growth for the euro zone, a downgrade from 1.2%. Though geopolitical uncertainty and trade friction pose threats, eased credit conditions provide a slight relief, according to the OECD's analysis.

TRENDING

1
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
2
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global
3
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
4
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025