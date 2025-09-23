Left Menu

EU Postpones Anti-Deforestation Law Again Amid Technical Challenges

The European Union has delayed its anti-deforestation law for another year due to issues with IT systems essential for its implementation. The law aims to restrict imports of deforestation-linked commodities. The delay is unrelated to U.S. concerns, but has sparked criticism from environmentalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:34 IST
EU Postpones Anti-Deforestation Law Again Amid Technical Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has once again deferred the implementation of its much-anticipated anti-deforestation law, Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall announced. The legislation, targeting imported commodities like palm oil associated with deforestation, will be postponed for a year due to technical setbacks.

Roswall emphasized the necessity of the delay, citing unresolved issues with the IT systems integral to enforcing the law. 'Our concern lies with the massive amount of information integrated into the system, which presents risks and necessitates a closer look,' she elaborated.

Environmentalists criticized the move, fearing further damage to global forests. Meanwhile, EU nations and trade partners voice financial and compliance concerns, revealing the complexity of executing this critical piece of Europe's green agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi Penalizes Cousins for Insider Trading in Nucleus Software Shares

Sebi Penalizes Cousins for Insider Trading in Nucleus Software Shares

 India
2
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Kalol's Future with ₹144 Crore Projects

Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Kalol's Future with ₹144 Crore Projects

 India
3
Midnight Motorcycle Mayhem: Shots Fired at Ex-Serviceman's Home

Midnight Motorcycle Mayhem: Shots Fired at Ex-Serviceman's Home

 India
4
Bumrah's Asia Cup Assignment: No Rest as India Prioritizes Preparation for West Indies Test

Bumrah's Asia Cup Assignment: No Rest as India Prioritizes Preparation for W...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025