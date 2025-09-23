EU Postpones Anti-Deforestation Law Again Amid Technical Challenges

The European Union has once again deferred the implementation of its much-anticipated anti-deforestation law, Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall announced. The legislation, targeting imported commodities like palm oil associated with deforestation, will be postponed for a year due to technical setbacks.

Roswall emphasized the necessity of the delay, citing unresolved issues with the IT systems integral to enforcing the law. 'Our concern lies with the massive amount of information integrated into the system, which presents risks and necessitates a closer look,' she elaborated.

Environmentalists criticized the move, fearing further damage to global forests. Meanwhile, EU nations and trade partners voice financial and compliance concerns, revealing the complexity of executing this critical piece of Europe's green agenda.

