Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate

The Aravalli Hills, considered among the oldest mountain ranges globally, are now embroiled in a significant political and environmental controversy. The catalyst for this dispute is the recommended change in the definition of these hills by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

While the Supreme Court accepted the new criteria put forth by the committee last month, it has currently halted the implementation due to structural concerns. These recommendations outline that any landform within Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more shall be ranked as part of the Aravalli Hills, raising alarms among activists and scientists.

Opponents argue the revised definition could expose massive sections of these ecologically sensitive areas across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to mining, threatening biodiversity and environmental stability. Recognised for their natural barrier against desertification and biodiversity boost, the Aravallis' conservation was further emphasized by a Supreme Court directive banning new mining leases.

