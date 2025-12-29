Left Menu

Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate

The Aravalli Hills, one of the world's oldest mountain ranges, are at the center of a political debate due to new criteria defining them. A committee recommended changes to protect the ecosystem, but activists fear it may open up mining opportunities, risking ecological damage without proper scientific assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:21 IST
Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aravalli Hills, considered among the oldest mountain ranges globally, are now embroiled in a significant political and environmental controversy. The catalyst for this dispute is the recommended change in the definition of these hills by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

While the Supreme Court accepted the new criteria put forth by the committee last month, it has currently halted the implementation due to structural concerns. These recommendations outline that any landform within Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more shall be ranked as part of the Aravalli Hills, raising alarms among activists and scientists.

Opponents argue the revised definition could expose massive sections of these ecologically sensitive areas across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to mining, threatening biodiversity and environmental stability. Recognised for their natural barrier against desertification and biodiversity boost, the Aravallis' conservation was further emphasized by a Supreme Court directive banning new mining leases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China
2
Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

 India
3
Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

 Global
4
Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025