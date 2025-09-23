Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Vows Clampdown on Kashipur Violence & Exam Cheating Racket

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami vows strict actions against those involved in Kashipur violence and a cheating racket misleading exam candidates. Dhami promises recovery of damage costs from the rioters and highlights the state's new anti-riot law and recent police operations against exam-related fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:58 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent unrest in Kashipur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has pledged decisive measures to address the violence and any unlawful actions. Speaking to reporters, Dhami emphasized that rigorous actions will be taken against individuals who disturb law and order, and revealed plans to recover the costs of damages from those responsible for the unrest.

Highlighting a new anti-riot legislation, the Chief Minister noted that financial repercussions will be imposed on those causing damages to public and private properties. This announcement comes as part of broader efforts by his administration to uphold law enforcement and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Amid these developments, the state police have also cracked down on a cheating racket related to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam. The operation led to the arrest of the racket's alleged leader, Hakam Singh, and his associates. Dhami's administration has enacted a robust anti-cheating law to combat such fraudulent activities, ensuring a fair examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

