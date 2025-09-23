Left Menu

Surat Hospital Staff Faces Backlash for Worshipping Convicted Rapist Asaram Bapu

An incident at Surat's New Civil Hospital, where staff conducted aarti for convicted rapist Asaram Bapu, has sparked outrage. Videos of the event went viral, leading to the removal of a security guard and a Class 1 officer. The hospital confirmed the incident and has launched an investigation.

23-09-2025
Asaram Bapu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling event at Surat's New Civil Hospital on September 22 stirred public outcry after staff, including medical personnel, participated in a religious ceremony honoring Asaram Bapu, a convicted rapist. The ritual, captured on video and shared widely online, took place at the entrance of the hospital's stem cell building.

Prompt action followed, with a security guard and a Class 1 officer swiftly removed from their roles. Hospital RMO, Dr. Ketan Nayak, confirmed the video's authenticity and explained that he was informed about the ceremony by the security personnel during his absence, resulting in immediate ejection of participants from the premises.

While a formal investigation is underway, Dr. Nayak stressed the hospital management's non-involvement in the incident. Asaram, who has been imprisoned since 2013 for multiple rape charges, recently had his bail extended by the Gujarat High Court due to medical reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

