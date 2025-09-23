Ladakh's High-altitude Highway: A New Path to Progress and Tourism
The Hanle-Chumar road in Ladakh opens, enhancing strategic operations, local tourism, and socio-economic growth. The 91 km road, constructed by the BRO, connects Hanle to Chumar through altitudes of up to 17,200 feet, bolstering military readiness and access to natural attractions.
The newly inaugurated Hanle-Chumar road in Ladakh signifies a milestone in strategic infrastructure, opening up a crucial link to the bordering village of Chumar. The Border Roads Organisation's Project Himank completed this 91 km stretch, which traverses challenging altitudes between 14,500 and 17,200 feet, including the formidable Salsa La Pass.
According to a post by ADG PI on social media platform X, the road will significantly uplift connectivity for the Armed Forces, bolstering operational readiness, while also opening avenues to tourist attractions such as Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake, and Tso Moriri. This achievement is heralded as a major advancement in strategic infrastructure development.
Beyond its strategic importance, the road is expected to galvanize the local tourism sector, offering enhanced access to Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes and cultural sites, ultimately fostering socio-economic development. This initiative showcases India's engineering prowess in high-altitude terrains and underscores a dedicated focus on enhancing border infrastructure.
