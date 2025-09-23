Wall Street's Record Highs Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street's key indexes displayed mixed performances on Tuesday, achieving record highs amid investor anticipation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on rate cut prospects. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 were buoyed by optimism, yet the path for further cuts remained ambiguous.

Investors' hopes for additional rate reductions have fueled Wall Street's impressive rally, defying historical odds for September. However, caution was advised by Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee to prevent a resurgence of inflation, while Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman hinted at possible acceleration if layoffs increase.

Boeing's shares rose following a major order, boosting the Dow, while declines in tech stocks like Nvidia and Amazon weighed on the Nasdaq. S&P 500's financial sector thrived, but consumer discretionary stocks lagged amid broader economic uncertainties tied to U.S. policy and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)