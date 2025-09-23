DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage

The UAE-India start-up ecosystem is witnessing a significant uplift with DP World collaborating with the UAE-India CEPA Council on its flagship Start-up series. Aimed at showcasing India's leading ventures and opening doors to global prospects, the Series has seen remarkable engagement, drawing over 10,000 applications from Indian start-ups, according to a recent release.

The partnership was solidified in New Delhi through an MoU signed by Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager for the India Subcontinent at DP World, and Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the CEPA Council, under the oversight of His Excellency Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India. HE Abdulnasser Alshaali commented on the collaboration, stating, "The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is paving the way for business opportunities in both nations. The Start-up Series exemplifies how partnership translates policy into opportunity, enhancing economic ties and fueling the innovative spirit."

Rizwan Soomar, CEO of DP World for the Middle East, North Africa, and India Subcontinent, praised India's vibrant start-up landscape and expressed enthusiasm about supporting the global aspirations of Indian entrepreneurs through the Start-up Series. Ahmed Aljneibi of the CEPA Council noted the initiative's remarkable reception, emphasizing the enhanced international reach and expertise brought by DP World to support Indian start-ups in global expansion.

The Start-up Series aims to identify and fast-track India's most promising ventures. After a detailed evaluation, 20 start-ups will compete at a prestigious pitch event in New Delhi, with five winners receiving incubation and priority access to the UAE market. DP World will extend its support by sponsoring a comprehensive soft-landing package in the UAE for one start-up.

Winners will gain access to the UAE's thriving trade and innovation ecosystem, benefiting from incubation, mentorship, and extensive investor networks. Equipped with world-class infrastructure and unparalleled global connectivity, the UAE provides a launchpad for Indian start-ups to test, refine, and internationalize their business models, marking the first initiative of its kind under the CEPA's bilateral framework. (ANI)