Tragic Drowning of Four Boys in Bihar Pond
Four boys, aged between 11 and 14, drowned in a pond in Bihar's Saran district. Identified as Ashish, Munna, Kariman, and Ankush, the incident occurred while they were bathing. Despite villagers' rescue efforts, the boys were lost to the deep waters, prompting a post-mortem examination.
In a heart-wrenching incident, four young boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Bihar's Saran district, causing despair to sweep through the rural community.
The boys, named Ashish Kumar, Munna Kumar, Kariman, and Ankush, ranged in age from 11 to 14 years. They were enjoying a morning bath in a village pond when tragedy struck.
As they ventured into the deeper part of the pond, they slipped, leading to their untimely deaths. Despite the locals' brave attempts to rescue them, all four boys perished. Their bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, leaving the community in mourning.
