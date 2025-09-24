Left Menu

Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

U.S. stocks dipped as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell balanced inflation concerns with a weak job market. The Nasdaq led declines with Nvidia's shares tumbling. Powell's vague hints on future rate cuts and comments on high equity prices contributed to the market's pullback. Boeing's stock rose, contradicting downward trends.

24-09-2025
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, halting a three-session streak of record highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the need to balance inflation concerns with a weakening job market, leading to uncertainty in interest rate decisions.

The Nasdaq led the decline, with Nvidia dropping 2.8% following news of a $100 billion investment in OpenAI. Tech giants Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple also dipped. Despite indications of possible future cuts, Powell did not specify a timeline, prompting a market sell-off.

A decline across the board was offset by Boeing's gains after an order from Uzbekistan Airways. Micron Technology also saw a minor rise post-market with an optimistic forecast. Overall, declining issues outnumbered advancers, evidencing a cautious market.

