Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced substantive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on issues of steel tariffs, noting similarities with the United States' approach. The meeting, held in New York, was aimed at aligning strategic economic interests between Canada and China, particularly within the steel industry.

Apart from tariffs, productive discussions included agricultural products like canola, seafood, and the burgeoning electric vehicle market, as revealed by Carney's office. Both leaders expressed a keen interest in enhancing economic cooperation in these sectors.

Carney highlighted the constructive nature of these talks and anticipates continued dialogue. He expects to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a suitable time, further solidifying the foundations laid in discussions with Premier Li.

