Devotion in Full Bloom: Navratri Celebrations at Vaishno Devi Shine Bright

Navratri celebrations at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi are in full swing with devotees visiting despite earlier disruptions. The nine-day festival honors Goddess Durga and features prayers, dances, and thematic cultural expressions across India. The pilgrimage resumed after rain-induced landslides, with special arrangements ensuring a smooth devotional experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:27 IST
Vaishno Devi Yatra continues smoothly for third day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The festive atmosphere at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is electrifying as devotees continue to gather at the sacred shrine on the third day of Navratri. Despite the long queues, the spirit of devotion remains unwavering, with the air resonating with the melodious chanting of bhajans.

Recognizing the increased pilgrim turnout, the Shrine Board and local administration have orchestrated meticulous arrangements to facilitate seamless darshan. This preparation ensures that the growing number of yatris can partake in the spiritual experience during the nine-day Shardiya Navratri festivities, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Navratri's cultural and devotional vibrancy spreads across India, marked by daily prayers, fasting, and traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya Raas. In Gujarat, grand community gatherings draw numerous participants, while Kolkata's famed Durga Puja pandals showcase creative and thematic installations, exploring contemporary themes such as artificial intelligence and environmentalism.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage recently recommenced after a 22-day hiatus caused by landslides. Pilgrims are relieved and joyous, eager to resume their spiritual journey. The yatra was suspended following a deadly landslide on August 26, triggered by heavy rains at Adhkuwari, claiming lives and causing injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

