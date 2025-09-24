Congress Convenes in Bihar: A Strategic Move Against Communal Forces

The Congress party is preparing for its pivotal Working Committee meeting in Bihar on Wednesday as the state gears up for upcoming elections. Party MP K Suresh has emphasized the significance of fighting communal forces and consolidating support nationwide.

Key members, including Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have already arrived in Patna. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala highlighted Bihar's historical influence on political discourse, stressing the importance of decisions to be made by leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the state headquarters in Patna.

The meeting is expected to address pressing issues such as alleged vote theft, rising crime, unemployment, and inflation. With top Congress figures like Priyanka Gandhi and Shakeel Ahmed Khan attending, the focus remains on nurturing the Congress-RJD alliance for the state assembly elections.