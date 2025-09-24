Left Menu

Congress Convenes in Bihar: A Strategic Move Against Communal Forces

The Congress Working Committee is set to meet in Bihar, focusing on combating communal forces and strengthening the party nationwide. Key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, will attend. The assembly aims to fortify the Congress-RJD alliance ahead of the state elections, discussing critical issues like crime and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:28 IST
Congress Convenes in Bihar: A Strategic Move Against Communal Forces
Congress MP K Suresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is preparing for its pivotal Working Committee meeting in Bihar on Wednesday as the state gears up for upcoming elections. Party MP K Suresh has emphasized the significance of fighting communal forces and consolidating support nationwide.

Key members, including Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have already arrived in Patna. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala highlighted Bihar's historical influence on political discourse, stressing the importance of decisions to be made by leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the state headquarters in Patna.

The meeting is expected to address pressing issues such as alleged vote theft, rising crime, unemployment, and inflation. With top Congress figures like Priyanka Gandhi and Shakeel Ahmed Khan attending, the focus remains on nurturing the Congress-RJD alliance for the state assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Sh...

 India
2
Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

 India
3
Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Complaints

Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Compl...

 India
4
Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025