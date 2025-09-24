Left Menu

Beyond China: The Rising Dirty Dozen in Global Emissions

Global emissions trends in the energy sector are increasingly influenced by a group of countries labeled the 'Dirty Dozen.' While China remains a significant contributor, nations like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam exhibit rapid emissions growth. Climate analysts need to monitor this broader set of countries to understand future pollution patterns.

24-09-2025
Climate observers must expand their focus beyond China to fully grasp the global emissions landscape tied to energy extraction and production. Although China has historically driven energy emissions to record levels, it is crucial to consider other nations such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, which will significantly influence future pollution trends.

Dubbed the 'Dirty Dozen,' these countries, including Russia, Iran, and the Philippines, have consistently increased their energy-related emissions, together accounting for 54% of the world's total in 2024. This group has been raising annual emissions by at least 5 million metric tons of CO2 each year from 2019 to 2024.

The disparity in emissions growth rates between the Dirty Dozen and the rest of the world highlights their pivotal role in shaping global pollution trends. Climate analysts must broaden their scope beyond China to accurately project energy emissions trajectories in coming years.

