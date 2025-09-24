Russian Forces Thwart Massive Drone Attack
Russian air defense units successfully repelled a large-scale drone assault targeting fuel and energy infrastructure in Volgograd. No casualties were reported. Russia's defense ministry stated that 70 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed overnight in various Russian regions.
Russian air defense units have successfully repelled a large-scale drone attack targeting crucial fuel and energy infrastructure in the Volgograd region, Governor Andrey Bocharov announced on Wednesday.
Initial reports confirm there were no casualties resulting from the defense operations, ensuring the safety of the region's inhabitants.
The Russian defense ministry further disclosed that overnight defenses intercepted and dismantled 70 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, highlighting the heightened security measures in place.
