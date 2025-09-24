Left Menu

Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Complaints

The director of a private institution in Delhi's Vasant Kunj is accused of molestation after over 15 students filed complaints. Police investigations revealed multiple allegations, seized a car with a fake diplomatic plate, and the accused remains absconding. The institution and associated religious body have severed ties with him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:57 IST
Chaitanyananda Saraswati (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case unfolding in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, the director of a private educational institution finds himself embroiled in serious allegations of molestation. According to police sources, over 15 female students have come forward to accuse the director, identified as Chaitanyananda Saraswati, of inappropriate and abusive behavior.

The complaints, initially reported on August 4, prompted the local police to conduct an extensive inquiry, during which 32 students' statements were taken. Out of these, 17 students accused the director of using abusive language, sending obscene messages via WhatsApp and SMS, and making unwanted physical contact. Faculty and administrators were also alleged to have pressured students to acquiesce to Saraswati's demands, resulting in a formal case registration under various sections of the BNS Act.

As the investigation progressed, a significant clue emerged—a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate connected to Saraswati was discovered parked in the institution's basement. The vehicle has since been seized, though the director remains elusive, dodging law enforcement efforts. Meanwhile, Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri has publicly denounced Saraswati, expunging him from their ranks and filing their own complaints regarding his illicit actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

