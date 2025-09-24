Congress Prepares for Historic Bihar Election Battle

In a bid to strengthen its position ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress Working Committee convened in Patna, Bihar, on Wednesday. The meeting, held at the historic Sadaqat Ashram, saw Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge hoist the national flag, signaling the start of pivotal discussions.

Among the notable attendees were influential Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Pawan Khera, along with regional leaders such as former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Ram. Emphasizing the significance of the gathering, Congress leader Pawan Khera told reporters that the committee aims to implement 'historic decisions' to safeguard democracy.

The timing of the meeting coincides with recent 'vote theft' allegations by Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the removal of 65 lakh voters from electoral rolls in Bihar. Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir condemned the deletion as a threat to democratic fairness. As Bihar faces heightened political scrutiny ahead of the anticipated elections later this year, the Congress is mobilizing to ensure voter awareness and engagement.

