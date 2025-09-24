Left Menu

Dollar Dances Amidst Global Monetary Shifts

The U.S. dollar edged up after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks on easing monetary policy, while the Australian dollar strengthened following an unexpected rise in consumer inflation. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling dipped slightly, and Anna Breman was named as New Zealand's new central bank governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar saw a slight boost after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the delicate balance the central bank faces in managing high inflation against a weakening job market. His remarks muted aggressive rate cut expectations, helping the dollar recover from recent lows.

Meanwhile, Australia's dollar firmed after data showed a surprising rise in consumer inflation, less than a week before the Reserve Bank's next policy decision. The unexpected CPI increase makes further rate cuts by the RBA unlikely, despite pressures from a struggling labor market.

In New Zealand, Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced the appointment of Anna Breman as the next Reserve Bank governor. This historic move makes Breman the first woman to hold the position, with her term beginning on December 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

