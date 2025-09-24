Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Target Gazprom's Petrochemical Complex

The Salavat Petrochemical Complex in Bashkortostan, Russia, owned by Gazprom, was attacked by Ukrainian drones. The regional governor, Ruslan Khabirov, announced this on Telegram, noting that emergency services are working to extinguish the resulting fire.

The Salavat Petrochemical Complex in Bashkortostan, controlled by energy giant Gazprom, has become the latest target in an ongoing conflict. Ukrainian drones executed an attack on the facility, regional governor Ruslan Khabirov confirmed through a statement on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The assault has resulted in a fire at the complex, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Teams are presently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze, as authorities assess the extent of the damage.

This incident marks a significant escalation in the hostilities, impacting the region's critical infrastructure and energy sector operations. Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops.

