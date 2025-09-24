Revolutionizing Payments: UPI Now Accepted in Qatar

NPCI International Payments Ltd, in collaboration with Qatar National Bank, has rolled out QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance across Qatar. The initiative allows Indian travelers to make hassle-free UPI payments at point-of-sale terminals, enhancing their experience at major tourist spots and retail outlets, including Qatar Duty Free.

In a statement, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) highlighted that Indians rank as the second-largest group of international visitors to Qatar. The partnership aims to facilitate real-time transactions for these travelers, thereby reducing cash handling and currency exchange issues.

The expansion of UPI in Qatar is set to drive increased transaction volumes for merchants affiliated with QNB, benefiting the retail and tourism sectors. NPCI International aims to promote a globally interoperable payment network, while QNB executives emphasize the added convenience for tourists and the economic boost for local businesses.

