Left Menu

Revolutionizing Payments: UPI Now Accepted in Qatar

NPCI International Payments Ltd, in collaboration with Qatar National Bank, has launched QR code-based UPI payments in Qatar. This development facilitates seamless transactions for Indian travelers, boosting Qatar's retail and tourism sectors and enhancing global interoperability in digital payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:01 IST
Revolutionizing Payments: UPI Now Accepted in Qatar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NPCI International Payments Ltd, in collaboration with Qatar National Bank, has rolled out QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance across Qatar. The initiative allows Indian travelers to make hassle-free UPI payments at point-of-sale terminals, enhancing their experience at major tourist spots and retail outlets, including Qatar Duty Free.

In a statement, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) highlighted that Indians rank as the second-largest group of international visitors to Qatar. The partnership aims to facilitate real-time transactions for these travelers, thereby reducing cash handling and currency exchange issues.

The expansion of UPI in Qatar is set to drive increased transaction volumes for merchants affiliated with QNB, benefiting the retail and tourism sectors. NPCI International aims to promote a globally interoperable payment network, while QNB executives emphasize the added convenience for tourists and the economic boost for local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Equality in Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

Equality in Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

 India
2
Security Tightens as Trump Set to Attend Ryder Cup

Security Tightens as Trump Set to Attend Ryder Cup

 Global
3
India's Semiconductor GCCs Focus on Specialized Talent Amid Hiring Shifts

India's Semiconductor GCCs Focus on Specialized Talent Amid Hiring Shifts

 India
4
Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Xinjiang: Balancing Stability and Economic Growth

Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Xinjiang: Balancing Stability and Economic Gr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025