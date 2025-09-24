Left Menu

Kashmir Land Compensation Fraud Uncovered: Ongoing Investigations

The Economic Offences Wing in Kashmir is investigating a major fraud related to land compensation claims under a transmission line project. Multiple searches were conducted in Bandipora and Budgam. Several individuals, including power company employees, are implicated in fraudulently withdrawing compensation meant for genuine landowners.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch in Kashmir launched multiple search operations on Wednesday across Bandipora and Budgam districts, targeting suspects involved in fraudulent land compensation claims linked to the 400 KV DC Samba-Amargrah Transmission Line project, as per police statements.

The case emerged after allegations that compensation for lands under the transmission line in areas like Watrad, Dalabal, and Kachwari Tehsil Khansahib, Budgam, was fraudulently awarded to non-existent entities, sidelining actual landowners. The investigation highlighted that crores were illegitimately withdrawn by Unitac Power Transmission Limited employees through fake accounts.

The probe has identified Mushtaq Ahmad Lone of Budgam and Bilal Ahmad of Bandipora among the key suspects, alongside Unitac employees Ranjit Singh and Samaliya Kumar. Authorities are proceeding with house searches to further gather evidence relating to charges filed under multiple sections of the RPC.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

