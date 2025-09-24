Left Menu

Charging Ahead: Tamil Nadu's Bold EV Infrastructure Expansion

Relux Electric Pvt Ltd partners with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to install 500 EV charging stations, aiming to boost Tamil Nadu's electric mobility and reduce emissions. The move aligns with the state's vision to expand EV infrastructure and make charging more accessible for the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:21 IST
Charging Ahead: Tamil Nadu's Bold EV Infrastructure Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Relux Electric Pvt Ltd, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider, has teamed up with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to establish approximately 500 EV charging stations across the state.

The partnership will begin with a feasibility study to identify ideal locations throughout Tamil Nadu for these stations. This initiative supports the state's vision of expanding EV infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting cleaner transportation, according to a press release from Relux Electric Pvt Ltd.

With around 1,300 existing EV charging stations, Tamil Nadu is also developing a digital map to assist users in finding nearby charging points. Karthikeyan S, Managing Director of Relux Electric, emphasized that this collaboration arrives at a crucial moment to drive EV adoption and transform Tamil Nadu into an electric mobility hub, while further enhancing customer-friendly charging infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

 United States
2
KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism in Politics

KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism ...

 India
3
NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

 India
4
Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Lad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025