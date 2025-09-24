Charging Ahead: Tamil Nadu's Bold EV Infrastructure Expansion
Relux Electric Pvt Ltd partners with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to install 500 EV charging stations, aiming to boost Tamil Nadu's electric mobility and reduce emissions. The move aligns with the state's vision to expand EV infrastructure and make charging more accessible for the public.
- Country:
- India
Relux Electric Pvt Ltd, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider, has teamed up with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to establish approximately 500 EV charging stations across the state.
The partnership will begin with a feasibility study to identify ideal locations throughout Tamil Nadu for these stations. This initiative supports the state's vision of expanding EV infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting cleaner transportation, according to a press release from Relux Electric Pvt Ltd.
With around 1,300 existing EV charging stations, Tamil Nadu is also developing a digital map to assist users in finding nearby charging points. Karthikeyan S, Managing Director of Relux Electric, emphasized that this collaboration arrives at a crucial moment to drive EV adoption and transform Tamil Nadu into an electric mobility hub, while further enhancing customer-friendly charging infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB Grants €25M to Tecnocap for Green Energy and Industrial Efficiency
Saatvik Green Energy IPO Shines with Overwhelming Response
Bengaluru Airport City Partners with GAIL Gas for Green Energy Initiative
Global Alliance Powers Ahead: Transforming the Green Energy Landscape
Saatvik Green Energy's IPO Shines Bright with Full Subscription