Charging Ahead: Tamil Nadu's Bold EV Infrastructure Expansion

Relux Electric Pvt Ltd, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider, has teamed up with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to establish approximately 500 EV charging stations across the state.

The partnership will begin with a feasibility study to identify ideal locations throughout Tamil Nadu for these stations. This initiative supports the state's vision of expanding EV infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting cleaner transportation, according to a press release from Relux Electric Pvt Ltd.

With around 1,300 existing EV charging stations, Tamil Nadu is also developing a digital map to assist users in finding nearby charging points. Karthikeyan S, Managing Director of Relux Electric, emphasized that this collaboration arrives at a crucial moment to drive EV adoption and transform Tamil Nadu into an electric mobility hub, while further enhancing customer-friendly charging infrastructure.

