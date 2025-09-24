Left Menu

Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with High Growth Pension Fund

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited introduces the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund, aimed at boosting retirement savings through equity investments in mid-cap companies. The fund offers inflation-protected income and is available under the Forever Young Pension Plan. It focuses on diverse sectors with a high-risk profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:29 IST
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has unveiled an innovative investment vehicle, the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund, designed to turbocharge retirement savings through strategic equity investments. Launched under the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan, the fund is poised to enhance long-term savings with a significant equity allocation.

The fund primarily targets high-growth mid-cap companies in emerging and traditional sectors such as renewables and financial services, aiming to deliver superior long-term returns. This equity-oriented pension fund addresses the growing need for inflation-protected retirement income, providing investors a robust diversification strategy.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer, emphasized the fund's role in securing long-term financial resilience amid rising costs. With a high-risk profile, the fund offers a unique blend of market-linked growth and life insurance protection, ensuring comprehensive retirement planning for its investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

