Breakthrough Oil Export Deal in Iraqi Kurdistan: A New Dawn for Crude Flow

International oil companies in Iraqi Kurdistan have reached an agreement with Iraqi federal and Kurdish governments to resume oil exports. The framework, once signed, will allow for the export of 230,000 barrels per day through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, suspended since March 2023. DNO and Genel Energy are yet to sign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, international oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan have reached a preliminary deal with both the Iraqi federal and Kurdish regional governments to restart oil exports. This move comes after extensive negotiations, according to an IOC statement seen by Reuters.

The agreed-upon framework will enable exports to resume "in the coming days" following its official signing and implementation. However, oil companies DNO and its partner Genel Energy have yet to formalize their participation, as reported by a reliable source with direct information on the matter.

The agreement, once fully executed, will facilitate the flow of approximately 230,000 barrels of crude daily through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, a crucial artery that has been non-operational since March 2023. Efforts to reach DNO and Genel Energy for comments were not immediately successful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

