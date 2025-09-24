Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Port City

A recent drone attack by Ukraine on Russia's port city of Novorossiisk left two people dead but caused no damage to the port infrastructure or vessels. The city, which holds significant oil and grain export terminals, has declared a state of emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:40 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Port City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development at Russia's southern port of Novorossiisk, a Ukrainian drone attack occurred without causing damage to the port infrastructure or vessels, as per state news agency TASS citing the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport.

Despite the absence of physical damage, local authorities reported a tragic toll of two lives lost in the assault, prompting the city's top official to declare a state of emergency.

Novorossiisk is a crucial port city on the Black Sea, instrumental in the export of oil and grain, thus heightening concerns about the broader impact of the attack on regional trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Embarks on $20 Billion Financial Lifeline for Argentina

U.S. Embarks on $20 Billion Financial Lifeline for Argentina

 Global
2
Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes School Punishment Scandal

Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes School Punishment Scandal

 India
3
Australia Dominates Mixed Relay at UCI Road World Championships

Australia Dominates Mixed Relay at UCI Road World Championships

 Rwanda
4
Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's 'Copycat' Governance at Patna Launch

Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's 'Copycat' Governance at Patna Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025