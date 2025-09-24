Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Port City
A recent drone attack by Ukraine on Russia's port city of Novorossiisk left two people dead but caused no damage to the port infrastructure or vessels. The city, which holds significant oil and grain export terminals, has declared a state of emergency.
In a significant development at Russia's southern port of Novorossiisk, a Ukrainian drone attack occurred without causing damage to the port infrastructure or vessels, as per state news agency TASS citing the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport.
Despite the absence of physical damage, local authorities reported a tragic toll of two lives lost in the assault, prompting the city's top official to declare a state of emergency.
Novorossiisk is a crucial port city on the Black Sea, instrumental in the export of oil and grain, thus heightening concerns about the broader impact of the attack on regional trade.
