Andhra Pradesh's Push for Aquaculture Electrification and Development

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu reported that 50,000 subsidised electricity connections have so far been provided to aquaculture farmers, out of a target of 64,500. Despite the scheme's Rs 1,100 crore cost, the minister stressed that the welfare of farmers and sectoral progress are of the highest priority.

In his address to the assembly, Atchannaidu expressed gratitude for the approval of the Fisheries Development Authority Amendment Bill-2025, which aims to bolster the aquaculture industry in the state. He called upon MLAs to raise awareness about the Aquaculture Bill and the registration process to assist farmers.

According to Atchannaidu, the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has established zones to streamline growth in the aqua sector. Innovations like geo-tagging and pond identification are set to enhance transparency and strategic planning for sustainable development in aquaculture.