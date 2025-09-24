Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade
Mexico is addressing an outbreak of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in Nuevo Leon, with no expected changes to the U.S. border reopening for livestock trade. A sterile fly production plant will soon begin operations to control the parasite population.
Mexico is taking proactive steps to manage a screwworm outbreak after confirming an infected animal in Nuevo Leon, bordering the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced. She assured that there has been no indication from the U.S. Department of Agriculture of any delay in reopening the livestock trade border before November.
The infected case, part of a 100-animal shipment from Veracruz, was confirmed on September 21. A U.S. Department of Agriculture team recently assessed Mexico's response to the parasite, which has been moving north through Central America. U.S. border restrictions on Mexican cattle imports have been in place since May, pending the review report.
In efforts to mitigate the screwworm population, Mexico is preparing to launch a plant dedicated to producing sterile flies that will help control the spread of the parasite significantly, Sheinbaum mentioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
