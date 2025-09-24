Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Petrochemical Hub: A Blow to the Heart of Industry
Ukrainian drones have attacked Russia's Salavat petrochemical complex, hitting key units twice in a week, reportedly causing fires. This incident is part of a series of strikes on Russian refineries, impacting the economy significantly. Refining operations have dropped, and Russia is considering production cuts.
Ukrainian drones have launched a second attack on the Salavat petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, one of Russia's largest, within a week. Sources indicate that a significant unit caught fire, as confirmed by the local governor.
Ukraine has targeted more than ten Russian refineries and export terminals over recent months, delivering a substantial economic blow since the war began. Governor Radiy Khabirov reported on Telegram about the recent attack, noting ongoing damage assessments and emergency responses at the scene.
With key units like CDU-6 and CDU-4 affected, Russia faces a significant reduction in refining capacity. The impact of these attacks extends to drops in refining operations by nearly 20% on some days, and Russia may cut production and exports further to prevent domestic shortages.
