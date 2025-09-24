Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pledges Quick Relief Amid Flood Crisis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited flood-ravaged districts, assuring farmers of compensation before Diwali. The state government announced a Rs 1,339 crore relief package for affected farmers. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized rapid assistance, urging local authorities to expedite support and recovery efforts in the wake of relentless rainfall.
Maharashtra is grappling with the aftermath of relentless downpours as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis toured affected districts to connect with farmers and evaluate extensive damage. The unyielding rain has precipitated near-flood conditions, instigating a concentrated rescue and relief initiative by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts since Monday night.
During his tour, CM Fadnavis visited multiple localities including Aurad Shahajani and Ujani in Latur, as well as Darfal and Nimgaon in Solapur. Addressing the media in Latur, Fadnavis promised, "The people who have suffered losses will be compensated before Diwali."
Amidst these efforts, the Maharashtra government has declared a significant assistance package worth Rs 1,339 crore for farmers who faced crop devastation due to the torrential rains from June to August 2025. Concurrently, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar undertook inspections in Solapur, emphasizing swift action and meticulous planning by local authorities to aid the affected. In his social media message, Pawar underlined the government's commitment to steadfastly support the farming community during these trying times. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
