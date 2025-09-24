Punjab's Cotton Crisis: Minister's Urgent Call for MSP Procurement
Punjab's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian urges the Centre to enforce cotton procurement at MSP of Rs 7,710 per quintal. The absence of CCI in mandis forces farmers to sell below MSP, stirring discontent. Increased cotton cultivation and hollow promises escalate the need for immediate action.
In a fervent appeal to the Centre, Punjab's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has raised the alarm over the dire situation faced by cotton farmers. Speaking at Punjab Bhawan on Wednesday, Khudian urged immediate intervention from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to commence cotton procurement at the government-mandated Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 7,710 per quintal.
Despite the influx of what is often referred to as "white gold" into state mandis, farmers find themselves selling their produce to private traders at significantly lower prices in the absence of CCI, causing widespread dissatisfaction. This situation, Khudian noted, is especially disheartening given the government's past assurances of MSP-backed procurement.
The Minister applauded efforts by the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, including a 33 percent subsidy on hybrid cotton seeds, which have successfully increased cotton cultivation by nearly 20 percent. Khudian's words carried a strong plea to the Union Government to honor its commitments and prevent the erosion of farmers' trust by ensuring immediate and effective procurement interventions in Punjab's agricultural markets.
