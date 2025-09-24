Left Menu

TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge

Biofuels leader TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd has secured Rs 252 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening. The offering combines fresh shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale, totaling Rs 839.38 crore. The funds will support operational expansion and debt repayment, as the company shifts towards grain-based ethanol production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:24 IST
TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Biofuels producer TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd has successfully garnered Rs 252 crore from anchor investors, setting a promising stage for its impending IPO. This development transpired just ahead of the public subscription scheduled for September 25 to 29.

Notable names among the anchor investors include Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC MF, Bandhan MF, and other prominent financial entities, as detailed on the BSE website. The IPO price is set between Rs 472-496 per share, with TruAlt allotting 50.76 lakh shares to 19 funds at Rs 496 each.

TruAlt plans to utilize the funds from the fresh issue to expand its operations, manage debt, and enhance corporate infrastructure. The company is also pivoting towards grain-based ethanol to stabilize costs and ensure consistent production, marking a strategic shift in its business model.

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025