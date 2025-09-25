Left Menu

Global Commitment to Sustainability Undeterred by U.S. Climate Politics

Jeffrey Sachs, a U.N. advisor, asserts that despite the Trump administration's climate science stance, global efforts to reduce emissions continue. Addressing the U.N., President Trump dismissed climate change as a 'con job'. However, Sachs highlighted the global push toward renewables and urged institutional reform for sustainable development.

Jeffrey Sachs

U.N. special advisor and Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs emphasized that the Trump administration's climate science skepticism hasn't diminished the global commitment to reducing emissions.

During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump called climate change the 'greatest con job'. Despite this, the U.N. is set to host another global climate meeting in Brazil this November.

At a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event, Sachs noted the momentum of global action towards sustainability, contrasting Trump's views with the economic feasibility of renewable energy. Sachs, leading Columbia's Center for Sustainable Development, advocates for institutional reforms to enhance lending, encouraging a greater role for countries like China in development banking.

