Slovakia has pushed back against the European Union's pressure to reduce its reliance on Russian energy amid an ongoing sanctions campaign targeting Moscow. The country's Foreign Minister, Juraj Blanar, emphasized Slovakia's infrastructure challenges and economic costs if it were to shift from Russian supplies swiftly.

As the EU prepares to phase out all Russian energy imports by 2027, Blanar underscored the hypocrisy of certain European states which have increased their gas purchases from Russia. He called for empathy regarding Slovakia's situation, noting potential financial losses and the complex geopolitical landscape.

Blanar also criticized the notion of a military solution to the Russian conflict, advocating instead for diplomatic dialogues. He pointed out past U.S. efforts under President Trump and urged for continued discussions with Moscow. Slovakia, along with Hungary, maintains political ties with Russia, arguing their position is based on pragmatic rather than ideological grounds.

