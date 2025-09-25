Left Menu

Slovakia Defends Russian Energy Ties Amid EU Sanctions Push

Slovakia resists EU pressure to cut Russian energy ties, highlighting its reliance and criticizing increased gas imports by other European nations. Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar stresses the need for understanding and diversity in energy sources, while advocating for diplomatic rather than military solutions to conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia has pushed back against the European Union's pressure to reduce its reliance on Russian energy amid an ongoing sanctions campaign targeting Moscow. The country's Foreign Minister, Juraj Blanar, emphasized Slovakia's infrastructure challenges and economic costs if it were to shift from Russian supplies swiftly.

As the EU prepares to phase out all Russian energy imports by 2027, Blanar underscored the hypocrisy of certain European states which have increased their gas purchases from Russia. He called for empathy regarding Slovakia's situation, noting potential financial losses and the complex geopolitical landscape.

Blanar also criticized the notion of a military solution to the Russian conflict, advocating instead for diplomatic dialogues. He pointed out past U.S. efforts under President Trump and urged for continued discussions with Moscow. Slovakia, along with Hungary, maintains political ties with Russia, arguing their position is based on pragmatic rather than ideological grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

