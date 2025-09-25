Exciting Match-Ups Set for English League Cup Fourth Round
The fourth round of the English League Cup promises thrilling matches, featuring Arsenal facing Brighton and Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace. Other notable fixtures include Grimsby Town versus Brentford, and Manchester City taking on Swansea City. The matches are scheduled for the week commencing October 27, intensifying football excitement across the UK.
The fourth round of the English League Cup is poised to deliver thrilling football encounters, with several high-profile clubs ready to battle for glory. Arsenal is set to clash with Brighton, while Liverpool welcomes Crystal Palace in eagerly anticipated match-ups.
Further adding to the excitement, Grimsby Town will face off against Brentford, and Manchester City is primed to take on Swansea City, promising a series of electrifying games. Football enthusiasts can also look forward to the Newcastle United versus Tottenham Hotspur showdown.
Scheduled for the week commencing October 27, these fixtures promise to captivate fans across the UK, marking a significant stage in this prestigious competition. The English League Cup continues to showcase competitive spirit, offering a platform for clubs to demonstrate their prowess on the field.
