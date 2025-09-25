Exciting Match-Ups Set for English League Cup Fourth Round

The fourth round of the English League Cup is poised to deliver thrilling football encounters, with several high-profile clubs ready to battle for glory. Arsenal is set to clash with Brighton, while Liverpool welcomes Crystal Palace in eagerly anticipated match-ups.

Further adding to the excitement, Grimsby Town will face off against Brentford, and Manchester City is primed to take on Swansea City, promising a series of electrifying games. Football enthusiasts can also look forward to the Newcastle United versus Tottenham Hotspur showdown.

Scheduled for the week commencing October 27, these fixtures promise to captivate fans across the UK, marking a significant stage in this prestigious competition. The English League Cup continues to showcase competitive spirit, offering a platform for clubs to demonstrate their prowess on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)