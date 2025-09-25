Left Menu

Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

China announced plans to cut greenhouse emissions and expand renewable energy by 2035, while also rebuking U.S. climate policies. The international community criticized these plans as insufficient at a UN summit. Despite the U.S. retreat from the Paris Agreement, China aims to lead in green technology advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has unveiled its latest climate strategy, pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 7%-10% by 2035 and expand its wind and solar power capacity sixfold within a decade. President Xi Jinping's announcement, delivered via video at the U.N. climate leaders' summit, rebuked U.S. policies for undermining global efforts.

Amidst growing international pressure, leaders voiced concerns over the inadequacy of global climate commitments. President Donald Trump criticized climate change efforts, labeling them a 'con job' and attacking scientific consensus. Meanwhile, key stakeholders expressed frustration over Beijing's conservative targets, considering its renewable energy growth.

The summit ultimately underscored a broader tension between leading emitter nations. China's emerging technological dominance and the United States' fossil fuel allegiance present divergent paths in addressing climate change, as global temperatures inch closer to critical thresholds set by the Paris Agreement.

