PM Modi's Vision for a Self-Reliant India Shines at UP Trade Show

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025, rallying for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India amid ongoing global disruptions. He asserted that leaning on other nations for development is detrimental to a country's growth.

Modi highlighted India's ability to find opportunities amid uncertainty and disruption, promoting the nation's economic resilience. Recollecting Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision of inclusive growth, he emphasized India's global role in advocating social justice and development for all.

The Prime Minister praised advancements in India's fintech sector that promote inclusive development, citing widespread UPI adoption as evidence. He also lauded Uttar Pradesh's manufacturing sector for making 55% of India's mobile phones and announced future advancements in defense manufacturing in the state.

