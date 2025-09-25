Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision for a Self-Reliant India Shines at UP Trade Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's push for self-reliance amid global disruptions at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. Highlighting India's growth in fintech and manufacturing sectors, Modi called for reducing reliance on foreign nations. The show aims to showcase India's diverse crafts and industries, with Russia as a partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:19 IST
PM Modi's Vision for a Self-Reliant India Shines at UP Trade Show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025, rallying for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India amid ongoing global disruptions. He asserted that leaning on other nations for development is detrimental to a country's growth.

Modi highlighted India's ability to find opportunities amid uncertainty and disruption, promoting the nation's economic resilience. Recollecting Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision of inclusive growth, he emphasized India's global role in advocating social justice and development for all.

The Prime Minister praised advancements in India's fintech sector that promote inclusive development, citing widespread UPI adoption as evidence. He also lauded Uttar Pradesh's manufacturing sector for making 55% of India's mobile phones and announced future advancements in defense manufacturing in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

 India
2
Arunachal Pradesh Remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Vision

Arunachal Pradesh Remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Vision

 India
3
Lisa Keightley Joins Mumbai Indians: A New Era in Women's Cricket

Lisa Keightley Joins Mumbai Indians: A New Era in Women's Cricket

 India
4
Extradition of Oligarch Tied to Fraud: The Inside Story

Extradition of Oligarch Tied to Fraud: The Inside Story

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025