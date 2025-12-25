The day is not far when UP's defence corridor will be known globally for defence manufacturing: PM Modi in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:02 IST
The day is not far when UP's defence corridor will be known globally for defence manufacturing: PM Modi in Lucknow.
