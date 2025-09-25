Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Warns of U.S. Tariff Impact

The Swiss National Bank Chairman, Martin Schlegel, highlighted U.S. tariffs as a significant challenge that could slow economic activity. While the central bank maintained its interest rates at 0%, Schlegel expressed concern over the high level of uncertainty affecting their monetary policy's support for economic development.

Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel identified U.S. tariffs as a significant challenge threatening to dampen economic activity.

This warning came after the central bank decided to keep its interest rates steady at 0%. Schlegel addressed these concerns during a press conference where he presented prepared remarks.

Despite maintaining their current monetary policy, Schlegel acknowledged the persistent uncertainty impacting economic development in Switzerland.

