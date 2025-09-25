Swiss National Bank Warns of U.S. Tariff Impact
The Swiss National Bank Chairman, Martin Schlegel, highlighted U.S. tariffs as a significant challenge that could slow economic activity. While the central bank maintained its interest rates at 0%, Schlegel expressed concern over the high level of uncertainty affecting their monetary policy's support for economic development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel identified U.S. tariffs as a significant challenge threatening to dampen economic activity.
This warning came after the central bank decided to keep its interest rates steady at 0%. Schlegel addressed these concerns during a press conference where he presented prepared remarks.
Despite maintaining their current monetary policy, Schlegel acknowledged the persistent uncertainty impacting economic development in Switzerland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Struggles Amid Fed's Monetary Policy Reactions
Monetary Policy Debate Heats Up: Fed Governor's Rate-Cut Views Spark Controversy
U.S. Monetary Policy and Immigration Impact Asian Markets
Hayashi's Economic Vision: Balancing Interest Rates and Yen Dynamics in Japan
China's Monetary Policy Shifts Focus to Domestic Challenges