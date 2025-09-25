Left Menu

Himachal CM Advocates for Global Investment at London Summit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with UK Indian Overseas Congress leaders, outlining state initiatives in key sectors and inviting investments. He addressed the House of Lords, marking a historic first, and emphasized sustainable growth and self-reliance through systemic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with the President of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, Kamal Dhaliwal (Photo/Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to bolster international ties and investment opportunities, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK President Kamal Dhaliwal and Vice President Gurminder Randhawa in London. This meeting underscored the state's commitment to advancing health, education, tourism, and environmental conservation initiatives.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Sukhu noted its rise to fifth place in delivering quality education nationwide. Addressing climate change concerns, he detailed ongoing efforts to mitigate its effects. President Dhaliwal praised the Himachal Government's dedication to sustainable development, setting a precedent for other regions.

During the visit, Sukhu made history as the first Indian Chief Minister to address the House of Lords. At a summit with the Indo-European Business Forum, he spotlighted opportunities in clean energy and tourism, urging global investment. He emphasized the state's high literacy rate and systemic reforms as pillars for a prosperous future.

