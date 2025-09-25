Left Menu

China's Ambitious Yet Ambiguous Climate Goals

China's updated climate goals focus on massive renewable energy expansion but lack specific commitments to reduce coal dependency. While wind and solar capacities are set to expand significantly, analysts call the targets unambitious. The challenge lies in managing curtailment rather than capacity, posing hurdles for carbon neutrality by 2060.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:09 IST
China's Ambitious Yet Ambiguous Climate Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has unveiled its latest climate goals, underscoring a continued push towards renewable energy expansion. However, the commitments stop short of reducing the nation's reliance on coal. President Xi Jinping announced plans to multiply wind and solar power capacities by six times from 2020 levels, reaching 3,600 gigawatts by 2035.

Despite last year's early achievement of their wind and solar target, critics argue that the new goals remain modest given China's status as the leading carbon emitter. Analysts suggest that the country's primary issue isn't generating capacity, but rather the increasing curtailment rates, wherein power isn't fully utilized due to grid imbalances.

In his announcement, Xi proposed cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 7%-10% from the peak levels, though concrete definitions remain absent. The absence of specific coal reduction targets contrasts with earlier statements to phase down coal use, sparking concerns about China's trajectory towards carbon neutrality by 2060.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over GST and Inflation Policies

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over GST and Inflation Policies

 India
2
Chintan Shibir 2023: Guiding Gujarat's Governance Future

Chintan Shibir 2023: Guiding Gujarat's Governance Future

 India
3
PM Modi began reforms in banking sector, which was plagued with corruption and lack of transparency: Amit Shah.

PM Modi began reforms in banking sector, which was plagued with corruption a...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025