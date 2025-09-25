Left Menu

Standard Chartered Eyes Consolidation Over Expansion in India

Standard Chartered focuses on consolidating its presence in India, aiming to maintain its branch count at 100. Chief executive PD Singh discusses plans for launching dollar clearing operations and expanding priority banking centers. The bank targets growth in corporate loans and infrastructure financing, emphasizing digital innovation and international capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:54 IST
Standard Chartered Eyes Consolidation Over Expansion in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Standard Chartered, India's largest foreign bank by physical footprint, is opting for consolidation rather than expansion, choosing to maintain its presence at 100 branches, according to a senior official.

PD Singh, the bank's chief executive for India and South Asia, revealed ambitions to begin dollar clearing operations in GIFT City on October 7, as part of its broader strategy. With a focus on utilizing digital technologies, Singh stated that expansion through branches is unnecessary, as they serve as points for service delivery.

Looking ahead, the bank plans to expand its priority banking centers from seven to 21 locations this year, catering to the 'Global Indian' segment. Despite witnessing a market share of over 8% in forex settlements, Singh asserted a conservative stance regarding sanctioned entities. The bank is also targeting a 10% growth in corporate loans by FY26, with significant investments in metro projects and the telecom sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea

Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea

 India
2
Shift in Delhi's Transport Trends: Vehicles Down, Metro Up

Shift in Delhi's Transport Trends: Vehicles Down, Metro Up

 India
3
India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.

India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Ministe...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment

U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025