Left Menu

Vice-President Radhakrishnan Celebrates Cultural Extravaganza at Vijayawada Utsav

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Venkatadri Nilayam at Tirumala, participated in the Vijayawada Utsav, and lauded Andhra Pradesh’s cultural and economic achievements during his visit. Emphasizing cultural richness and community spirit, he praised the state's growth and its people's contributions to agriculture and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:06 IST
Vice-President Radhakrishnan Celebrates Cultural Extravaganza at Vijayawada Utsav
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/X@VPIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, alongside Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, officially inaugurated the new Pilgrim Amenities Centre 'Venkatadri Nilayam' at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Tirupati on Thursday. His visit comes amid the vibrant Vijayawada Utsav 2025 celebrations, marking his maiden visit to the state as Vice President.

The occasion coincided with Navratri, as Radhakrishnan received a warm welcome in Vijayawada, greeted by Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Naidu. The Vice-President praised the grand cultural festivities and stressed the festival's significance, urging it to continue for a century as a bridge between generations and regions.

Highlighting Navratri, Radhakrishnan pointed out its dedication to Goddesses, reflecting society's esteemed place for women. He recounted his spiritual visit to Kanak Durga Temple and emphasized the sacred act of feeding the poor. Acknowledging the city's growth, he lauded Vijayawada's potential and Andhra Pradesh's contributions to agriculture, technology, and innovation, noting its position as an emerging hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea

Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea

 India
2
Shift in Delhi's Transport Trends: Vehicles Down, Metro Up

Shift in Delhi's Transport Trends: Vehicles Down, Metro Up

 India
3
India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.

India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Ministe...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment

U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025