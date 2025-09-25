Vice-President Radhakrishnan Celebrates Cultural Extravaganza at Vijayawada Utsav

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, alongside Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, officially inaugurated the new Pilgrim Amenities Centre 'Venkatadri Nilayam' at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Tirupati on Thursday. His visit comes amid the vibrant Vijayawada Utsav 2025 celebrations, marking his maiden visit to the state as Vice President.

The occasion coincided with Navratri, as Radhakrishnan received a warm welcome in Vijayawada, greeted by Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Naidu. The Vice-President praised the grand cultural festivities and stressed the festival's significance, urging it to continue for a century as a bridge between generations and regions.

Highlighting Navratri, Radhakrishnan pointed out its dedication to Goddesses, reflecting society's esteemed place for women. He recounted his spiritual visit to Kanak Durga Temple and emphasized the sacred act of feeding the poor. Acknowledging the city's growth, he lauded Vijayawada's potential and Andhra Pradesh's contributions to agriculture, technology, and innovation, noting its position as an emerging hub.

