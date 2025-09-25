New Era for Ayurveda Aahara: FSSAI Launches Licensing Window

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has inaugurated a specialized licensing platform for Ayurveda Aahara products on its FoSCoS portal. This transformative initiative provides manufacturers throughout India with an efficient method to apply for licenses for producing and marketing traditional Ayurvedic foods.

According to an official statement, the introduction of a new 'Kind of Business' (KoB) framework for Ayurveda Aahara is set to formalize and streamline the sector. It seeks to harmonize traditional recipes found in authoritative Ayurvedic literature with contemporary food safety and quality standards, thereby offering a structured avenue for these products to enter the market.

This regulatory measure is grounded in the Ayurvedic principle of personalized nutrition, tailoring diet to an individual's unique constitution (prakriti). By standardizing traditional formulations, the FSSAI's effort is anticipated to support growth in both the food and Ayurveda industries. The initiative, a collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, marks the Government of India's pledge to meld Ayurveda's ancient insights with modern food safety protocols, benefiting industry participants and enhancing public health.