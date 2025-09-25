Left Menu

New Era for Ayurveda Aahara: FSSAI Launches Licensing Window

The FSSAI has introduced a licensing window for Ayurveda Aahara products on its FoSCoS portal, allowing manufacturers to obtain licenses for traditional Ayurvedic foods. This initiative aims to align them with modern standards and bolster both the food and Ayurvedic industries by ensuring authenticity and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:14 IST
New Era for Ayurveda Aahara: FSSAI Launches Licensing Window
FSSAI (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has inaugurated a specialized licensing platform for Ayurveda Aahara products on its FoSCoS portal. This transformative initiative provides manufacturers throughout India with an efficient method to apply for licenses for producing and marketing traditional Ayurvedic foods.

According to an official statement, the introduction of a new 'Kind of Business' (KoB) framework for Ayurveda Aahara is set to formalize and streamline the sector. It seeks to harmonize traditional recipes found in authoritative Ayurvedic literature with contemporary food safety and quality standards, thereby offering a structured avenue for these products to enter the market.

This regulatory measure is grounded in the Ayurvedic principle of personalized nutrition, tailoring diet to an individual's unique constitution (prakriti). By standardizing traditional formulations, the FSSAI's effort is anticipated to support growth in both the food and Ayurveda industries. The initiative, a collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, marks the Government of India's pledge to meld Ayurveda's ancient insights with modern food safety protocols, benefiting industry participants and enhancing public health.

TRENDING

1
Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea

Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea

 India
2
Shift in Delhi's Transport Trends: Vehicles Down, Metro Up

Shift in Delhi's Transport Trends: Vehicles Down, Metro Up

 India
3
India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.

India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Ministe...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment

U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025