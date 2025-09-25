Left Menu

Russian Air Strikes Disrupt Power in Ukraine: A Renewed Assault on Energy Infrastructure

Russian attacks have temporarily cut power for around 70,000 Ukrainians in the Chernihiv region. The strikes aim to dismantle energy infrastructure ahead of winter. Energy facilities in Vinnytsia have also been targeted, causing significant disruptions. Russian forces have escalated attacks on Ukraine's energy and railway networks in recent weeks.

Thursday saw interruptions in power supply for approximately 70,000 people in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine due to renewed Russian air strikes, officials reported, targeting an already weakened energy infrastructure before winter's onset.

In Chernihiv and its surrounding areas, 29,000 consumers experienced power outages, with an additional 43,000 affected in the town of Nizhyn, according to the regional power distribution operator on Telegram. Restoration efforts are currently underway.

Overnight assaults by Russian forces on energy facilities in Vinnytsia further disrupted power, igniting fires within parts of this central city. Throughout their extended invasion, Russia has persistently attacked Ukraine's energy systems as colder seasons approach and has increased its assaults on railway systems since the summer, according to the rail company's CEO.

