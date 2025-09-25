Left Menu

FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

The Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled the FCRA license of Sonam Wangchuk's SECMOL over alleged violations. This decision bars the institute from receiving foreign funds. The cancellation coincides with unrest linked to Wangchuk's separatist demands and follows accusations of financial and administrative misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:26 IST
Sonam Wangchuk (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act license of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, founded by innovator Sonam Wangchuk. The cancellation follows allegations that SECMOL violated multiple provisions of the act, barring it from receiving further foreign contributions.

A review of the financial records revealed that SECMOL had reportedly deposited Rs 3.5 lakh into its FCRA account in violation of Section 17 of the Act. The association claimed this amount was the proceeds from a bus sale funded by foreign contributions, but the Ministry contends it was improperly recorded, citing potential discrepancies in reporting and cash transactions.

This development comes amid heightened tensions in Leh, where Wangchuk led a hunger strike demanding greater autonomy for Ladakh. These events have led to unrest, resulting in injuries and destruction of public property. The government's decision has drawn diverse reactions, including criticism from politicians like BJP leader Amit Malviya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

