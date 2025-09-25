Acquitted Colonel Returns: National Welcome and Justice in Malegaon Case

Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, extended congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who has been welcomed back to active service with the Indian Army. Singh, in an X post, remarked, 'Congratulations, Col. Purohit, on being back in uniform. The Government upholds patriots serving with courage and integrity.'

Purohit, formerly an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, was acquitted alongside six others by the Mumbai National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which cited insufficient evidence to uphold the charges. The decision followed a prolonged legal process that included scrutinizing hundreds of witnesses.

Following his acquittal, Purohit was celebrated in his hometown of Pune. 'They always wanted to welcome me, but I was adamant on waiting for complete vindication,' he expressed to reporters. The 2008 Malegaon blasts tragically killed six and injured 95, leading to a protracted legal battle involving 11 original suspects.