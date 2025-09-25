Left Menu

Acquitted Colonel Returns: National Welcome and Justice in Malegaon Case

Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit rejoins the Indian Army after being acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Hailed as a patriot by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Purohit expressed gratitude during a grand reception in Pune, following the NIA court’s unanimous judgment in his favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:21 IST
Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, extended congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who has been welcomed back to active service with the Indian Army. Singh, in an X post, remarked, 'Congratulations, Col. Purohit, on being back in uniform. The Government upholds patriots serving with courage and integrity.'

Purohit, formerly an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, was acquitted alongside six others by the Mumbai National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which cited insufficient evidence to uphold the charges. The decision followed a prolonged legal process that included scrutinizing hundreds of witnesses.

Following his acquittal, Purohit was celebrated in his hometown of Pune. 'They always wanted to welcome me, but I was adamant on waiting for complete vindication,' he expressed to reporters. The 2008 Malegaon blasts tragically killed six and injured 95, leading to a protracted legal battle involving 11 original suspects.

